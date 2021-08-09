Free agent Jerome Boateng trains at Bayern Munich

Sports News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Germany international of Ghanaian descent Jerome Boateng has been spotted training at Bayern Munich.



The defender has been using the training facility of the German giants to maintain his fitness ahead of a prospective transfer.



Boateng is not the only one training at Bayern as he shares the pitch with club legend Franck Ribery.



Both are currently without a club and are looking for a new club. They keep fit privately and have already trained together in Ribéry's garden in Grünwald near Munich.



Now, with Bayern's permission, they were allowed to do a unit on “their” old training ground with the popular fitness maker Broich.



Their most recent training was headed by Bavaria's head of fitness, Prof. Dr Holger Broich.



The two ex-Bayern stars ran, sprinted, did exercises with the ball. Both looked in top shape.



Boateng, a World Cup winner with Germany, parted ways with Bayern at the end of last season after 10 years.



The 32-year-old has been linked with a return to boyhood club Hertha Berlin. His brother Kevin-Prince Boateng has returned to the club.