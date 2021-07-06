Free agent Andre Ayew yet to decide on his next club

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana captain and former Swansea player Andre Dede Ayew says that he has received a lot of offers from across the world but is undecided about his next move.



The forward is a free agent after leaving Swansea City after the expiration of his contract with the Wales club.



Ayew finished the season with the Jack Armies as the club's leading top scorer with 17 goals but was unable to help the club secure promotion to the Premier League as they were defeated by Brentford in the championship play off finals.



He is now a free agent and is free to join any club of his choice in the world if they should agree a deal.



The player has confirmed that he has received several offers from clubs in Europe, Asia and even the Gulf Region but he is yet to make a decision on his future.



“There are a lot of things in the pipeline in various leagues. I feel that I have what it takes to play in the best divisions, whether it is in England or France or Italy… I don’t have a particular place [for now],” he told Joy FM.



“There also offers coming in from the Gulf, the Asia side etc… So I need to take my time and make the right decision for me, but also for the nation with all we have coming ahead.



“I will take my time, look at it very well and hopefully, more sooner than later we will all be clear on something because I know that my fellow brothers and sisters, all Ghanaian people are waiting for that with a lot of impatience.”



