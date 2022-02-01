You are here: HomeSports2022 02 01Article 1458235

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Fred Frimpong to set up football team in Iowa

A Ghanaian leaving in Iowa Fred Frimpong is planning to set up a United Soccer League team in Des Moines.

In an interview with KCCI Fred Frimpong and a group of current and former Drake University football players who were kicking things RecPlex in West Des Moines said "It's about time," adding that he enjoys playing football.

Frimpong is not only delighted, but he believes the United Soccer League's arrival in the city will inspire the next generation of football players.

"Something right in their back yard they will be able to work toward, and hopefully one day be able to represent their city," he told KCCI.

The USL team will launch in the season of 2024. The team's future home will be a new stadium on the old Dico site in Des Moines. Construction will begin this year.

