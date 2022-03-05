Frankfurt president tells why Kevin-Prince Boateng left the club in the summer of 2018

Soccer News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Eintracht Frankfurt president Peter Fischer has said Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng left the club in the summer of 2018 due to his injuries.



The 34-year-old helped Frankfurt to the Dfb Pokal title when they defeated giants Bayern Munich in the final.



According to the former AC Milan star, winning the Dfb Pokal with Frankfurt tops his list of success in football.



"This title was so special for me because I got it at home in the Olympic Stadium, in my living room," he said. "All the people who are important in my life have experienced this.



"After all my story with Germany, the Ballack foul, the love-hate relationship, the bad boy's image, I closed the red ribbon and said: 'I'm leaving Germany as the boss!' I cried so much on the field because it was clear to me that I was leaving Eintracht and Germany. I had to go," he told Sport 1.



However, the Frankfurt president indicated that Boateng had to leave because he couldn't carry the workload in playing in tough competitions due to his injury woes.



"He knew that he could no longer manage the workload in two tough competitions - and that he would no longer be able to meet his own demands," he said.



Boateng currently with Hertha Berlin has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season due to his persistent injury woes.



He is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.