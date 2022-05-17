Frank Mbella backs suspended midfielder Richmond Lamptey 

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella has offered his support to Richmond Lamptey after he was banned for 30 months by the Ghana Football Association for his involvement in a match-fixing scandal at the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season.



The former Inter Allies midfielder has been found guilty in the match fixing scandal to rock Ghana football last season.



In the decision released by the Ghana FA, the 25-year-old was charged with two counts for breaching Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier league regulations,2019 and Article 26(1) & (2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019.



“That Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC is hereby banned for a period of 30 months in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations.”



The Cameroonian forward in a post has offered support to the embattled midfielder.









Asante Kotoko have also release a statement to back the suspended midfielder.



“The attention of the Club has been drawn to a decision of the disciplinary committee of the Ghana Football association banning its player, Richmond Lamptey for a period of thirty (30) months. The alleged misconduct of the player is said to have occurred at the time he played for Inter Allies FC.



“The Player was charged by the GFA at the beginning of the 2021/2022 football season, at a time the Club had signed on the Player. The Club supported the Player through the prosecution process and would continue to lend its support to the Player at this time until finality is brought to the matter”.



The former Inter Allies midfielder joined Asante Kotoko this season, having signed a three-year contract.












