Frank Boateng explains why he conceded from an innocuous ball against Hearts

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Goalkeeper Frank Boateng has explained why he conceded a goal from an innocuous ball in Medeama’s 3-0 loss to Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup semi-finals.



The 27-year-old’s contract with Medeama SC has been terminated on Tuesday evening.



Boateng, who joined the Mauve and Yellows from AshantiGold 10 months ago, has explained the nature of the pitch failed him.



“There was too much moisture on the pitch and that deceived me on the pace and direction of the ball,” he told Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Boateng must now focus on securing a new deal.