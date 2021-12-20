Frank Acheampong bags assist in Shenzhen FC's 3-0 victory over Hebei

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghana international Frank Acheampong displayed impressive form for Shenzhen FC on Sunday afternoon to help his side to hammer Hebei 3-0 in the Chinese Super League.



Prior to Sunday’s contest, the Black Stars forward and his team had gone four matches without a win.



Needing some big performance from players to turn things around, Ghana’s Frank Acheampong turned up as he excelled to inspire Shenzhen FC to cruise to an important victory.



In a game played at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre, the pacey winger tormented defenders of Hebei with his swift direct attacking play throughout the first half.



Just four minutes into the second half, Frank Acheampong assisted substitute Alan Kardec to score to shoot Shenzhen FC into a deserved lead.



Alan Kardec netted his second in the 61st minute before Pei Shuai grabbed the third goal to condemn Hebei to a defeat.



Frank Acheampong who now has four goals this season was subbed in the 78th minute.