Franck Mbella is playing in a weaken Ghana Premier League - Prince Tagoe

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Premier League top goal scorer, Prince Tagoe has said Franck Mbella is a good forward but playing in a weakened league.



The Asante Kotoko striker in his debut season in the Ghana top-flight scored 21 goals and led the side to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League under Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Tagoe, who is an Accra Hearts of Oak legend believes the 22-year-old is a top forward but will need another season to prove himself.



He added that the Cameroonian forward is playing in a weakened league compared to his playing days.



“I think he has done well but when you look at the current league we are playing, it’s not that very strong like our time," Tagoe, who played in the 2010 World Cup with the Black Stars told Accra-based Radio Gold.



“I don’t think the goals he scored are bad, he is a very good striker and maybe this is just the first season.



“We should wait and see, we just don’t have to judge a player with just a first season.



“I think he is doing well, you can’t take from him, his finishing is good.



“I mean there are a whole lot of things that need to be worked in the Premier League.



“When those things are worked on, we will get a very competitive league and we will get a lot of sponsorship," he added.



Franck Mbella is expected to lead Asante Kotoko ahead of their CAF Champions League season.