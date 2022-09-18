Franck Etouga officially leaves Asante Kotoko to join Al-Masry SC

Sports News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cameroonian striker, Franck Etouga Mbella has officially completed his transfer from Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko to join Al-Masry SC in the Egyptian top-flight league.



Franck Etouga Mbella leaves the Porcupine Warriors after spending just a year at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where he ended the season as the top scorer of Asante Kotoko.



His 21 goals in the 2021/2022 campaign was instrumental in helping Asante Kotoko to win their first Ghana Premier League title since the 2013/2014 season.



According to multiple reports, Al-Masry SC paid $400,000 to sign the red-hot striker from Asante Kotoko.



Franck Etouga Mbella joined the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League after signing a two-year contract.



"The Eighth Deal of the Green Eagles ????????. Welcome to our Cameroon international striker Frank Etoga ????????, coming from the Ashanti Kotoko club in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi ???????? the stronghold of the Ashanti tribes," Al-Masry SC posted on their Twitter page.



