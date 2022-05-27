Francis Uzoho denies retiring from the Super Eagles after Ghana blunder

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has denied retiring from the Nigerian national team following his blooper against Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off second leg clash.



The Omonia Nicosia goalie was at fault as Thomas Partey grabbed the opening goal which sent Ghana through to the 2022 World Cup.



Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.



The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better but Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.



Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi secured 1-1 draw game to progress via the away goal rule.



Uzoho has since the game been the victim of social media scorn and abuse leading some to suggest that he has retired.



But in an interview with the Super Eagles media, he has downplayed such reports and has called on the public to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.



“I’m committed to playing for my dear country anytime I’m called up,” Uzoho told the Super Eagles media team.



Meanwhile, Uzoho has been left out of Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.



The 23-year-old has 18 caps for the Super Eagles.