Francis Kyeremeh scores two goals in FK Zalgiris thrashing of FK Jonava

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Francis Kyeremeh scored a brace and assisted on another as FK Zalgiris began their Lithuanian A Lyga title defense with a resounding victory.



Kyeremeh scored both goals in the first half to help Zalgiris start the season with a 6-0 victory against newly promoted FC Jonava.



The 24-year-old scored the game's first goal in the 17th minute at the Sportima Arena in Vilnius.



Gorobsov, an Argentine midfielder, doubled the advantage in the 40th minute, and Kyeremeh added his second of the game three minutes later, making the score 3-0 at halftime.



In the second half, Ovidijus Verbickas, Marko Milickovic, and Donatas Kazlauskas scored for the reigning champions.



The Ghanaian assisted Milickovic's goal in the 72nd minute.



Kyeremeh reacted to his goals and the big victory for FK Zalgiris after the game.



"It's a good match, we could score even more. But nothing like that, it’s still the start of the season, we’re still in full swing. What we did badly, we will learn from what we did well - we will continue," he said.



"Nice to score two goals at the beginning. I was well prepared for the season. I think I can look even better. I hope to score even more goals this season" he added.