Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Francis Hema wins AIPS award in Qatar

Ghanaian sports journalist Francis Hema is the winner of the 2022 AIPS Young Reporter Broadcasting award.

Hema submitted his work to AIPS, who deemed it fit to win the global award which was keenly contested by many young journalists in the world.

The Takoradi-based young reporter was the only Ghanaian in the final stretch of the fourth edition of the AIPS Sport Media Awards held in Qatar on Sunday.

Hema got nominated and subsequently won for his brilliant documentary, Pra Babies: Young Football talents braving obstacles to become stars.

He beat Austrian journalist, Rathgeb Thomas and Tanzanian journalist Abdallah Fatma to the award.

Francis Hema - who works for 3Sports, a subsidiary of Media General - will receive a scholarship to a major international sports event.

