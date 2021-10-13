Francis Asenso-Boakye visits Asante Kotoko in Dubai

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has met Asante Kotoko in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



The Porcupine Warriors have been in Dubai in the past week as they embark on a pre-season training camp.



The training camp is to help the team prepare very well for the upcoming 2021/2022 Ghanaian football season.



While in Dubai, the team made up of players, technical team members, and officials have been visited by Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye.



He held talks with the team and motivated the players to stay focused and play for the team.



Asante Kotoko will open their season account with an away trip to Dawu to face Dreams FC.



