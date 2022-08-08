Francis Amuzu scores brace in Anderlecht's big win against Seraing

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu scored a brace in Anderlecht's 3-1 win against Seraing on Sunday.



Amuzu who has been linked with a move away from the club in the ongoing transfer window opened the scoring for Anderlecht in the fourth minute.



The 22-year-old doubled his effort with another goal in the 16th minute



Fabio Silva scored the third goal of the game before the end of the first half as Anderlecht cruised to a 3-0 lead.



Sambou Sissoko reduced the deficit for Seraing in the 57th minute with his goal in the second half.



Anderlecht held on to the lead to secure their second win of the season after three matches.



Francis Amuzu has scored two goals in three appearances this season.