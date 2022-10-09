Francis Amuzu provides assist in Anderlecht’s away win over KV Mechelen

Sports News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu provided an assist for one of Anderlecht’s goals when they defeated KV Mechelen in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



The forward who suffered an injury in the Europa Conference League made a quick injury return to feature against Mechelen.



Amuzu climbed of the bench to replace Julien Duranville in the 30th minute and made his presence felt by assisting Mario Stroeykens to level the pegging for the Belgian giants in the 46th minute.



Mario Stroeykens added his side second goal in the 67th minute before Fabio Silva sealed the victory in the 71st minute to make it 3-1.



The 23-year-old has featured 10 times in the league this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists in the process.