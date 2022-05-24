Francis Amuzu must stay at Anderlecht - Gert Verheyen

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian-born Belgium national Francis Amuzu habours plans of departing Anderlecht at the end of the current campaign.



But former Belgium International Gert Verheyen has advised the winger to make a name for himself at Anderlecht before departing the club.



Amuzu has been in some good form the last few weeks and is attracting interest from clubs in France.



He recently scored a hattrick for Anderlecht in the Champions play offs in Belgium against Royal Antwerp.



Amuzu became one of the trendsetters of RSC Anderlecht in the play-offs . He is under contract at Lotto Park until June 2024.



There would be some interest and Anderlecht certainly want to let him leave if there is a good offer with his market value at just under 4 million euros.



For Gert Verheyen it is clear what needs to be done, the analyst says that Amuzu should not leave just yet.



“He must first become an undisputed owner at Anderlecht ”, says Verheyen. “Then he can be much more sought after abroad.”



Amuzu played 31 matches for Anderlecht in the regular season scoring 5 and assisting four goals whiles in the play offs he scored 4 goals in 6 matches.