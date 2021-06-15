France star Kylian Mbappe heaps praise on Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

France star Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on Belgium youngster Jeremy Doku, tagging him as a real speedster.



The pair play in the French top flight and have impressed for their respective clubs this campaign.



Despite the gap between the two players, Mbappe has been appreciative of the talents of Doku.



“Recently, I was talking with my father about a player that I had noticed since the stands for its speed qualities. This player is Doku, from Rennes. In five years with the pros, I have never seen downforce that gives off so much power…,” Mbappe told France Football.



Doku is currently with the Belgium national team for the European championships.