Four things you need to know about King Faisal's hattrick hero Zubairu Ibrahim

Zubairu Ibrahim is the new kid on the block after his heroics against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



Zubairu scored a hattrick to propel his side to a 3-2 victory over Asante Kotoko on Sunday, December 5. His three goals take his tally to four in six games this season.



Moreover, his three goals against Kotoko means he has scored four goals in two matches against the Reds.



The 17-year-old has been nothing but a revelation since his move to the Kumasi based club in 2020.



This term, he has netted four of King Faisal's nine goals scored thus far in the league.



Here are four things you need to know about the teenager



Joined King Faisal from Division 2



Zubairu penned a long-term deal with the Green and Whites from lower-tier side Charity Stars before the start of the 2020/2021 GPL season.



He was Faisal's second top scorer in 2020/2021GPL



During his first season for Faisal, he appeared 24 times for the club. He discovered his form at the later part of the season when he scored 7 goals to end the campaign.



He finished last season as Faisal's second-highest scorer, 5 goals behind Kwame Peprah.



Third King Faisal player to score a hat-trick in GPL



According to local football historian, Bright Yeboah Taylor, his treble against Kotoko makes him the third player to score a hattrick for the Insha Allah side in the GPL.



Below is the list of hat-trick scorers and the games in which they scored.



Sulley Mohammed – King Faisal 3-2 Wa All-Stars (October 6, 2013)



Kwame Peprah – King Faisal 4-3 Berekum Chelsea (January 30, 2021)



Ibrahim Zubairu – Kotoko 2-3 King Faisal (December 5, 2021)



Youngest Faisal player to score a Hat-trick



Zubairu Ibrahim has snatched an enviable record from former Faisal captain Kwame Peprah.



Zubairu grabbed his first hat trick for the club at age 17, making him the youngest player to do so. Three years younger than Peprah at the time he scored his.