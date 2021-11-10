Four things to know about Hasaacas Ladies' star Evelyn Badu

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

• Hasaacas Ladies beat AS Mande



• Evelyn Badu run the show in AS Mande win



• Hasaacas Ladies qualifiers for CAFWL semis





Hasaacas Ladies FC forward Evelyn Badu has been a revelation at Egypt's ongoing CAF Women's Champions League(CAFWCL).



The 19-year-old has been the talking point after Hasaacas' brilliant start at the tournament.



The 'Doo' girls have already booked a spot in the semis with two wins in the group stage, victories that can't be discussed without Badu being mentioned.



Here are four things to know about the young sensation



Top scorer of the tournament



Badu has been scintillating for the Hasmal girls in the two victories secured so far. The striker has hit two braces to take her numbers to four goals, making her the player with the most goals of the competition.



Player with most MVPs



She has also won the woman-of-the-match award on two occasions.



First player to win back-to-back MVP



Following her two MVPs, Badu is now the first player at the tournament to win the accolade back-to-back.



Firt to score in two consecutive games



Lastly, Evelyn Badu has scored in back-to-back matches to become the first player to score in consecutive games at the ongoing event.