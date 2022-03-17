Four things GFA must do to create ‘crazy’ atmosphere at Baba Yara for Ghana vs Nigeria game

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

The approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as venue for Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles may have excited the Ghana Football Association but there certainly exist some amount of work that ought to be done to create the kind of atmosphere the FA wants to have on matchday.



The fixture is arguably Ghana's most important all year and all resources must be engineered into making sure the country does not miss out on yet another World Cup.



In a game against no mean a country than a nation that prides itself as being better than Ghana, the FA cannot leave anything to chance and must connect all the dots to ensure that Ghana get one at its ‘noisy’ neighbours, Nigeria.



In a game of such humongous magnitude and significance, the role of supporters cannot be over-emphasized and GhanaWeb has suggested four things the FA must do to supporters to fill the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25, 2022.





Here are four strategic things GFA must do to create a crazy atmosphere at Baba Yara



Massive media campaign



The GFA have to lunch a well-thought media campaign to lure the fans into the stadium.



Probably it is time to rekindle the most popular slogan since Kurt Okraku took charge the FA, which is 'Bring Back The Love'



Also, the GFA should involve some ex-Black Stars players specifically a few of them who played in the game against Egypt to talk about how it felt like to play at a fully packed Baba Yara.



This will create a nostalgic feeling among those were present and would to do it again, Whereas those who were not present would want to see an opportunity to be part of history this time.



All these, however, would not be possible without collaborating with the media whether big or small, being attentive to is the way to go.



Visit Otumfuo



Paying homage to the King of the Ashanti Kingdom must be a priority for the GFA as part of the preparations for the game.



The FA should seek the blessings of the Royal Majesty and if possible invite him to attend the game. The people will therefore follow.



Free tickets for KNUST students - Conti specific



On the day, the atmosphere has to be electrifying and there will be no other supporting group to provide that better than the Conti group of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. The FA must hand them free tickets and dedicate a section in the stands for them then sit back and enjoy the show.



The Conti boys are known for engineering an intense atmosphere with an immense energetic 'Jama' that could ginger every Ghanaian at the stadium and strike some fear into the Nigerians All the team would need to do is to get the first goal, the stadium will be turned upside down and after that, the floodgate will be opened. The job could be done in the first leg.



Include a Kotoko player in the squad



It's obvious the Black Stars do not have a good name among some Ghanaians due to bad performances recently. With the game being played in Kumasi, where one of Ghana's biggest clubs, Asante Kotoko is based, it would only be wise to leverage on the popularity of Kotoko n the city or region by including a member of the team in the squad.





Moreover, there are some Kotoko players who are in good shape and therefore there will be no qualms about their call-up. For instance, Danlad Ibahrim, Mudasiru Salifu, and Richmond Lamotey.



It might sound lame but doing so will help the Kotoko fans identify with the team and throng the stadium to watch one of their players in action.