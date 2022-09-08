Four reasons why Jeffrey Schlupp has been rejecting Ghana call-ups - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has been topical since the announcement of the Black Stars squad for the international break in September 2022.



Many have raised concerns and asked questions as to why the Schlupp, who is on form and plays week-in, week-out for Palace has been yet again overlooked for Ghana's upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



It appears that the current technical team led by Otto Addo had wanted to include the player in the latest squad but he requested to be left out for personal reasons.



Broadcast journalist, Saddick Adams on Angel TV has pointed out four factors that led to Jeffrey Schlupp requesting a break from the national team since September 2021.



Unfair AFCON squad snub



Saddick Adams in his editorial on Angel TV alleged that Schlupp was omitted from the final squad for an AFCON and was not informed.



Adams, however, refused to disclose the year of the tournament and the manager in charge of the team at that time.



He added that Schlupp found out about the decision on the phone in a conversation with an unnamed person.



Playing unfavourable positions



Jeffrey Schlupp is said to have complained about being played in an unfavourable position at the Black Stars.



The Crystal Palace man is versatile and could play as a midfielder, a winger, a full back, and to some extent in attacking areas.



However, Saddick Adams claims the player has complained several about being used in an unpreferred position.



Poor man management



Poor management is one of the critical factors among the four points raised by the player, according to Saddick Adams.



Saddick claimed that the Black Stars handlers at some point made Schlupp feel neglected after he suffered an injury at Crystal Palace a few weeks after returning from the international break.



The renowned broadcaster said neither the Black Stars hierarchy nor the GFA phoned Schlupp to check up on the player's fitness and track his recovery.



GFA's handing Schlupp an invalid ticket



Saddick Adams claimed that after being called up, the GFA refused to settle payments for Schlupp's plane ticket to Ghana, leaving the player frustrated and unable to make the trip as planned.





Watch Saddick Adams editorial vi the video below:











Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:







