Four reasons why Black Stars must beat Madagascar at all cost

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana will host Madagascar in their opening Group E match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



For Madagascar, starting their qualifiers by upsetting Ghana will give them the momentum needed to qualify for their second AFCON.



The target for the Barea tonight's clash will be to avoid a defeat. But for the Black Stars, winning the game will mean more than just three points.



The match is set to kick off at 19:00 GMT time at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Here are four reasons why Ghana must win at all costs



Send a message to World Cup opponents



Although the Black Stars managed to eliminate Nigeria in the World Cup play-offs, the Super Eagles were the favourite on paper.



Ghana had the better of their West African rivals through the away goal rule. Many doubt the Black Stars will deliver on the big stage due to their recent performances.



The AFCON qualifiers present an opportunity for the team to change the narrative and make a statement for themselves.



The process of changing the narrative start by beating Madagascar with a convincing performance.



Maintain momentum



Since qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the aroura around the Black Stars has been positive.



The wound of losing to Comoros and bowing out of the 2021AFCON is seemingly healing after eliminating Nigeria.



This is another opportunity to help Ghanaians heal faster by beating Madagascar to keep the team and the country's newly found energy.



End winless streak



Ghana have gone 6 games without a single victory; almost six months since beating South Africa on November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Today, they face Madagascar, who have lost their last five away games. Moreover, the Barea have not been active for close to six months since their World Cup qualifier against Tanzania on November 14, 2021.



If there is an opportunity for the Black Stars to get back to winning ways, it has to be meeting Malagasy tonight.



For Kurt Okraku



A win for Ghana would crown a perfect day for Ghana Football Association boss, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku, who celebrates his birthday today.



There would not be an any better birthday present for the country's football head than a good win accompanied by a dominant performance.





Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







