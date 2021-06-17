Four players with Ghanaian descent nominated for 2021 Golden boy award

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Four players of Ghanaian descent have been named in the 2021 Golden Boy awards announced by TuttoSport organizers of the awards on Tuesday.
AZ Alkmaar's Myron Boadu, Valencia, Yunus Musah, RB Leipzig attacker Brian Brobbey, and Rennes attacker Jeremy Doku have been rewarded for their efforts for the award which is handed to the best player under the age of 21 playing in one of Europe's top leagues.
The award was established in 2003 by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, it is awarded by journalists across Europe to the brightest talent in Europe across two halves of consecutive seasons.
Historically, the Golden Boy award has acted as a stamp of guarantee over a player’s quality, with most of the past winners going on to become some of the biggest names in the sport. In recent years, the competition has only increased as we see more and more youngsters take the world by storm.
The Golden Boy award of 2020 was presented on the 14th of December with Dortmund's Bruut Erling Haaland as the winner.
Below are the players with Ghanaian descent nominated:
Myron BOADU - AZ ALKMAAR - Amsterdam. January 14, 2001, Dutch-Ghanaian striker
Brian Ebenezer Adjei BROBBEY - RB Leipzig - Amsterdam. 1 February 2002 Dutch-Ghanaian striker
Jeremy DOKU - RENNES - Borgerhout. 27 May 2002 Belgian-Ghanaian striker
Yunus Dimoara MUSAH - VALENCIA - New York City. November 29, 2002, Anglo-American striker
The shortlist for the 2021 Golden Boy Award
Karim-David Edeyemi - RB Salzburg
Lucien Agoume - Inter
Rayan Ait-Nouri - Wolves
Marley Ake - Juventus
Faustino Anjorin - Chelsea
Adil Auchiche - Saint Etienne
Benoit Badiashile - Monac
Youssouph Badji - Club Brugge
Folar Balogun - Arsenal
Ander Barrenetxea - Real Sociedad
Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund
Adrian Bernabe - Manchester City
Stipe Biuk - Hajduk
Myron Boadu - AZ Alzkmaar
Brian Brobbey - RB Leipzig
Armando Broja - Chelsea
Riccardo Calafiori - Rome
Edouard Camavinga - Rennes
Rayan Cherki - Lyon
Francisco Conceicao - Porto
Tanguy Coulibaly - Stuttgart
Cosimo Da Graca - Juventus
Ebrima Darboe - Rome
Charles de Ketelaere - Club Brugge
Ersin Destanoglu - Besiktas
Amad Traore Diallo - Manchester United
Jeremy Doku - Rennes
Radu Matei Dragusin - Juventus
Umaro Embalo - Benfica
Sebastiano Esposito - Inter
Daniel Soares Fabio Silva - Wolves
Nicolo Fagioli - Juventus
Alexandre Felix Correia - Juventus
Eric Garcia - Barcelona
Bryan Salvatierra Gil - Seville
Billy Gilmour - Chelsea
Matias Ramos - Benfica
Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax
Mason Greenwood - Manchester United
Miguel Gutierrez - Real Madrid
Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig
Aaron Hickey - Bologna
Adam Hlozek - Sparta Prague
Mohamed Ihattaren - PSV
Kourouma Moriba - Barcelona
Ivan Ilic - Verona
Augusto Fernandes - Sporting Lisbon
Curtis Jones - Liverpool
Odilon Kossounou - Club Brugge
Tanguy Nianzou - Bayern Munich
Takefusha Kubo - Real Madrid
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Rubin Kazan
Kang-In Lee - Valencia
Isaac Lihadji - Lille
Luis Henrique - Marseille
Daniel Maldini - Milan
Darian Males - Inter
Feliz Mambimbi - Young Boys
Filip Marchwinski - Lech Poznan
Marcos Paulo - Atletico Madrid
Antonio Marin - Dinamo Zagreb
Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal
Aimen Moueffek - Saint Etienne
Youssoufa Moukoko - Borussia Dortmund
Yunus Musah - Valencia
Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich
Alexandre Mendes - Sporting Lisbon
Pedro Pedri - Barcelona
Pietro Pellegri - Monaco
Roberto Piccoli - Atalanta
Yeremi Pino - Villarreal
Nicolas Raskin - Standard Liege
Jesus Reinier - Borussia Dortmund
Devyne Rensch - Ajax
Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
Bryan Reynolds - Rome
Rordrygo - Real Madrid
Nicolo Rovella - Juventus
Georginio Rutter - Hoffenheim
Bukayo Saka - Arsenal
Eddie Salcedo - Inter
William Saliba - Nice
Lazar Samardzic - RB Leipzig
Xavi Simons - PSG
Filip Stevanovic - Manchester City
Luke Thomas - Leicester City
Khephren Thuram-Ulien - Nice
Barreiros Tomas - Sporting Lisbon
Jurrien Timber - Ajax
Alex Andersson - Bayern Munich
El Bilal Toure - Stade Reims
Lassina Traore - Ajax
Anatoliy Trubin - Shakhtar Donetsk
Adrien Truffert - Rennes
Konstantinos Tzolakis - Olympiakos
Christos Tzolis - PAOK
German Valera - Atletico Madrid
Yari Verschaeren - Anderlecht
Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen
Illya Zabarnyj - Dynamo Kiev