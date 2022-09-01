Four new Black Stars players who could be named in Otto Addo's squad for Brazil friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

In June 2022, the Ghana Football Association welcomed six new players to the Black Stars, five of whom were Ghanaians born abroad.



Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah, Patric Pfeiffer, and Mohammed Salisu are among the six players. Of the six, only Salisu was born in Ghana and needed not go through the nationality switch process.



Due to various reasons, four of the aforementioned players are likely to make their Black Stars debut during the upcoming international break.



Ghana has scheduled two friendlies against Nicaragua and Brazil during the period, with Otto Addo set to use the high-profile friendlies to assess his players' readiness for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Here are the three players who could feature in Otto Addo's squad in September



Tariq Lamptey



Tariq Lamptey has played 150 minutes out of a possible 450 this season.



After battling injuries last season, he appears to have lost his position at Brighton and Hove Albion and would have to reclaim the first slot on the right-back position.



However, he has had quite a significant number of minutes that could earn him his debut call-up to the Black Stars.



Ransford Yeboah



Ransford Yeboah has been in decent form for Hamburger this season. He has scored four goals in 6 games in all competitions for the club.



He could be on the squad for the next international break due to his good run in the Bundesliga 2.



Patric Pfeiffer



The new Black Stars defender has been excellent for Bundesliga two side, Darmstadt.



Pfeiffer has played all five games in all competitions missing only one game so far. He scored one goal.



He is a guaranteed starter at Darmstadt who has played a key role in his side's second place on the Bundesliga 2 table so far.



He could be one of the new names Otto Addo will include in the squad.



Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu has not had the best of start to the new season but has had some excellent games in the five matches he has played for Southampton this season.



In his last two matches against Manchester United and Chelsea, he has been resilient.



Barring an injury, his name will be on Otto Addo's list for the international break.



Why the remaining two could miss out



Inaki Williams



Inaki Williams after opening his La Liga account in Athletic Bilbao's 4-0 win over Cadiz, got stretched off in the 54 minutes due to an injury.



He will go through a further assessment before the extent of his injury will be be determined.



Due to his injury, Inaki's anticipated Black Stars debut might be delayed.



Stephan Ambrosius



Karlsruher SC defender, Stephan Ambrosius might be one of the absentees due to lack of game time.



He has played only two out of 6 games in Bundesliga Two. Moreover, with the two games, he has played 159 minutes out of a possible 180.







