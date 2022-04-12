Four national teams gear up for International assignments as Queens face Morocco Tuesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Four of our national teams will be busy in the coming days beginning from Tuesday, April 12, 2022, when the senior Women’s national team – otherwise known as Black Queens take on Morocco in an International friendly in Rabat.



Coach Mercy Tagoe – Quarcoo is now on a rebuilding mission having failed to secure a ticket to the 2022 TotalEnergies Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.



Also expected to be busy in April, are the Black Maidens. The Women U-17 team are in the second round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers where they face Guinea in the 1st leg on Saturday, April 16 before hosting the 2nd leg in Cape Coast on Saturday, April 30, 2022, respectively.



Their male colleagues – the Black Starlets would also be put to test in two separate competitions in May and June. Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin’s side will play the GFA/UEFA Assist 4-Nations U-17 tournament in May before taking on their WAFU Zone B counterparts in June. The 4-Nations tournament will be played from 17-26 May whiles the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament will be staged in Cape Coast from June 11-24, 2022.



Finally, Coach Abdul Karim Zito will lead the Black Satellites to Niamey to defend the WAFU Zone B U-20 title in Niger. The tournament is scheduled from Saturday, May 7 to Friday, May 20, 2022.



All four national teams have been preparing at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for their respective assignments.