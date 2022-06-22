Four most controversial Ghanaian football administrators

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In Ghana football, some administrators often cause intense disagreement.



Sometimes in the course of fighting for what they duly deserve, they end up getting involved in banters with others which generate a lot of controversies.



While some cause controversies through their comments made on various issues, others cause theirs through court tussle.



Here are the four controversial football admins in Ghana football



Alhaji Grusah





Alhaji Grusah has generated a lot of controversies through his comments when addressing issues.



The recent one was his reaction to Asamoah Gyan's comment about Ghana's penalty against South Africa during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Grusah labelled the former Black Stars captain as 'ungrateful and pretender' for not speaking in favour of Ghana.



“Asamoah Gyan is ungrateful and a pretender, he won’t even get the opportunity to become a ball boy, he should stop talking about the penalty against South Africa,” said Alhaji Grusah on Accra-based Asempa FM.



Here is what Gyan said regarding the penalty: “I think the incident was a bit casual. From where I sit and how I saw it I think Daniel Amartey went down too easily but the referee was closer to the spot and probably had a better view of the situation," Gyan told Asempa FM.









Alhaji Grusah faced many criticisms for insulting Asamoah Gyan, which propelled him to apologise.



Oloboi Commodore









The Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer(CEO) has been involved in many legal tussles with the club as well as the GFA.



Recently, he got into it with Hearts of Oak over the transfer of Gladson Awako.



He held Hearts to a breach of agreement and insisted on not allowing Awako to play for the Phobians.



“We had an agreement with Hearts and they wanted to pay 50 per cent. The first instalment was paid on September 13,” he said as quoted by gahanaiantimes.com.



“The second instalment was to be paid on October 2 (Saturday). In the agreement, it was agreed that if they fail to pay the money, the agreement is nullified or terminated. It was signed by Vincent Sowah Odotei,” he added.



He demanded that the player return to Olympics and also insisted on not refunding the initial amount paid by Hearts.



“He is currently an Olympics player and must return to us now. Any amount paid is not refundable."



Oloboi's comment led to Awako missing from Hearts camp, which led to a whole lot of controversies regarding the transfer.



Despite the back and forth, the Olympics eventually accepted the second payment and the player finally got to play for Hearts of Oak.



Abbey Pobby









Abbey Pobby is a veteran in terms of football administration.



Although the former Nioplan Stars CEO has quit football administration, his statements on issues regarding how the GFA operate generate controversies.



In 2018, investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas' 'Number 12' led to the suspension of GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was caught in an act of bribery in the investigative piece.



Ghana Football, as a result, went through one year of normalization under the guidance of the Normalization Committee.



The Normalization Committee in 2019 organised an election to elect a new president and put new measures in place.



Abbey Pobby tagged the election as the return of 'corrupt cockroaches'.



"When your chop-box gets infested with cockroaches and you clean it you don't expect them to come back. For the past 13 years, Ghana's football was on a decline, we cleaned and painted the Ghana football association. Why do we allow these people to come back?" he said.



"I've said it before that the likes of Kurt Okraku, George Afriyie and Osei Palmer shouldn't have picked forms to contest the FA presidency."



"Someone who drank tea with Kwasi Nyantakyi should not be allowed to come back, they are all part of the reasons why Ghana football was on a decline in the past 13 years. That is why I am saying the cockroaches are coming back."



