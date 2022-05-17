Four major questions from GFA ruling on Ashgold, Inter Allies demotion

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Questions keep coming up after the Ghana Football Association released their verdict on the misconduct charge against Ashantigold, Inter Allies, and others in respect to the Ghana Premier League week 34 game in the 2020/2021 season.



The GFA were compelled to launch an investigation into the match week 34 game between Ashantigold and Inter Allies after viral videos hinted of a match of convenience at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.



After close to a year of investigating the incident, the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022, released their verdict demoting both Ashantigold and Inter Allies to the Division Two League.



The GFA concluded in its investigations that the match was fixed between the two teams long before the game was played.



Chairman Kwaku Frimpong and CEO of Ashantigold, Emmanuel Frimpong, players, and coaches of both teams were given respective punishments due to the role they in the plot to fix the game.



Though the GFA have been hailed for the in-depth investigations they did to uncover the match-fixing plot, there are some questions that we need answers to.



Motive of the match-fixing



The GFA in its first findings stated that "There is strong evidence that Ashantigold Sporting Club as a legal entity engaged in a fixed match and There is evidence of match-fixing before the start of the game between Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies FC."



Though they provided evidence on how they came to that conclusion, the statement didn't disclose why they fixed the match and what they intended to use it for.



AshantiGold was not in a position to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League neither were they in contention to be relegated on matchday 34.







Similarly, Inter Allies were already relegated before the game, so why would the two teams fix a game, because it is certainly not for the three points?



Also, why would AshantiGold chairman, Kwaku Frimpong, and CEO Emmanuel Frimpong pay GH₵10,000 to fix a game to a 5-1 correct score when they don't need the points as explained earlier.



What will be the motivation for Ashgold and Inter Allies for their remaining matches



The GFA stated in the verdict that the punishment handed the parties involved including the players will take effect from the 2022/2023 Ghana football season.



Ashantigold are currently 10th on the Ghana Premier League table with 38 points after matchday 28, but with 6 games to end the season and knowing that they will be playing in the third tier league next season, what will be the guarantee that they will not play in a match of convenience again?



What also prevents Inter Allies from fixing their remaining Division One League games when "they have got nothing to lose".



The same thing can be said about Inter Allies because their effort will not matter in Division One because.



What will happen to Richmond Lamptey's future at Kotoko



One of the clubs that didn't partake in this act but have been affected by the decision of the GFA is Asante Kotoko.



The Porcupines have been affected by the decision of the GFA to ban midfielder Richmond Lamptey for his involvement in the plot.



Richmond Lamptey played in the fixed match game against Ashantigold as a player of Inter Allies before joining Asante Kotoko at the end of 2020/2021.



Asante Kotoko have already released a statement saying that they will support the player to appeal the decision from the Disspcipalary Committee of the GFA.



But what will happen to the career of midfielder Richmond Lamptey in Asante Kotoko if the appeal is not successful?



Who replaces Ashantigold in the Ghana Premier League?



One of the biggest questions Ghanaians want to know is how Ashantigold will be replaced for us to have a complete 18-team league for the 2022/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Already. it is known that three teams will be relegated from the Ghana Premier League while three teams will be promoted from the Division One to join the top-flight league at the end of the ongoing season.



So is it the case that the GFA will relegate only two Ghana Premier League teams for the three teams from Division One to join to make the list complete? This alternative is much easier than the other one.



There are three zones in the Division One League and the winner of each zone gains automatic qualification to the Ghana Premier League.



The other alternative for the GFA in a situation could be the organization of a round-robbing for the three second-placed teams in the Division One League to get a team that replaces Ashantigold.



Author: Joel Eshun



