Four key battles to watch in Ghana-Nigeria world cup showdown

Sports News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first leg of Ghana's FIFA World Cup play-off against Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022, promises to be an event-filled encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The game is anticipated to live up to the hype with the quality the two teams pose.



Therefore, GhanaWeb take a look at the key battles that the fans would pay attention to in tonight’s encounter.



Victor Osimhen vs Daniel Amartey



Victor Osimhen is the focal point of the Nigerian attack. He is the target man who will come up against Ghana's leader at the back Daniel Amartey.



This will be the first meeting between the two players although Osimhen's Napoli faced Amartey's Leicester in the UEFA Europa League in September 2021.



Osimhen scored twice in the game but Amartey was not in action.



The Ghanaian has an opportunity to show whether he could have prevented the lethal striker from scoring if he had played in the match.



Thomas Partey vs Peter Etebo



The battle for supremacy in the middle of the park will not be out of focus. Thomas Partey up against Peter Etebo.



Partey has been on song in recent games and he faces a battle from the Watford man who has had a season eclipsed with injuries.



Denis Odoi vs Moses Simon



Strong, pacy, and skillful Moses Simon against experienced full-back and one-time Belgium international Dennis Odoi.



Odoi will be making his debut for Ghana and will face a huge test in Moses in his first bow.



The right flank will be a show on its own.



Gideon Memsah vs Samuel Chukuwueze



Fans may have more popcorn on the side as the match will produce many battles on the field.



On Ghana's left side of the defense, Gideon Mensah will be tasked to stop Nigeria's winger with an incredible skill set, Samuel Chukwueze.



Mensah has pace, the same can be said about Chuwueze. But the latter love one-v-one situations. How the Bordeaux left-back could stop the Villarreal winger, only the match tonight could tell.



They are both young players with great potential. It's down to who gets the better of the other tonight.



