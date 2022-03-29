Four key battles to watch in Ghana-Nigeria World Cup decider

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

The second leg of Ghana's FIFA World Cup play-off against Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022, promises to be much more intense and action-filled than that of the first leg.



The fixture will determine who goes to Qatar and as such both nations would want their players to bring their 'A-game' to the fore.



Therefore, GhanaWeb takes a look at the key battles that the fans would pay attention to in tonight’s encounter.



Victor Osimhen vs Daniel Amartey



Daniel Amartey won the battle in the first leg. The Leicester City man got the better of the Napoli forward, leaving Osimhen with only one shot on target.



Another battle for supremacy in the second leg is on the horizon.



Thomas Partey vs Peter Etebo



Peter Etebo had a few minutes in the first leg. But in tonight's game, the Watford man is in pole position to start the match following the injury of Innocent Bonke.



He will come up against highly-rated Thoams Partey, who when he is in his groove it is difficult to play against.



Denis Odoi vs Moses Simon



Denis Odoi had one over Moses Simon on the right side of Ghana's defense in the first leg.



Odoi had a debut to remember where Simons could not dribble past the Belgian-born Ghanaian.



The right flank promises to offer yet another show on its own.



Gideon Mensah vs Henry Onyeka



Gideon Mensah had a stellar performance and won the battle against Samuel Chukuwueze.



The Villarreal winger ended the game with an injury and has been ruled out.



This time Mensah will come up against Henry Onyeka. Can he pokect Onyeka as he did to Chukuwueze?