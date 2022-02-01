Four foreign coaches who can takeover Black Stars job

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

The Black Stars head coach role is vacant following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after a poor performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



The role is up for grabs as the Ghana Football Association has been on the hunt for a new manager since sacking Milovan on January 25.



At the moment, the government has reportedly made recommendations for the vacant position but the GFA are weighing their options as applications are flying in.



Some foreign names have emerged as possible replacements for the Serbian coach who oversaw Ghana's worst-ever performance at the AFCON.



Here are four foreign coaches who could become the next Black Stars coach



Gernot Rohr



The German gaffer has gained rich experience regarding African football since landing his first job on African soil in 2010, where he was appointed as Gabon head coach.



He has coached four different African countries since. Rohr has spent 11 years in Africa and his last managerial role was in Nigeria in 2021. Between 2010 to 2021, he managed Gabon, Niger, Burkina Faso before taking the Super Eagles job in 2016.



Despite his long stay, the former Bayern Munich player has no laurels to show.



Hossam El Badry



El Badry, born on March 23, 1960, had his first national team role in 2019, where he was appointed as Egypt's head coach. He has spent a chunk of his managerial career as a club team coach, managing top African sides like Al-Al-Ahly(twice) and Al-Merreikh.



To his credit as a manager, he has won the Egyptian Premier League (3), Egyptian Super Cup (1), CAF Champions League (1), CAF Super Cup (1), and Egypt Cup (1).



Badry axed in 2021 after a poor run of form with the Pharaohs of Egypt.



Chris Hughton



Chris Hughton is an Irish-born with a Ghanaian father. He started his managerial career in 1993, coaching Tottenham Hotspur under-21 side.



He was promoted to the first team in 2001 where he served under 11 different managers. Hughton was named caretaker twice at Spurs before moving to Newcastle in 2008 to join Kevin Keegan’s coaching staff. He was officially handed the Newcastle job in 2009 where he held the role for a year.



Chris Hughton has since had some successful spells with Birmingham City, Norwich, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest Forest- he was sacked in 2021.



Harve Renard



The 53-year-old trainer has become a household name in African Football after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with two different countries – the only manager to do so.



The French gaffer served Black Stars as a technical team member under then-manager Claude Le Roy during the AFCON 2008.



Renard has managed four different African countries namely, Zambia(twice), Angola, Ivory Coast, and Morocco.



He won his first AFCON title in 2012 with Zambia and his second with Ivory Coast in 2015. Currently, he is the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team.



Author: Emmanuel Enin