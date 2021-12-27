Four foreign-based players report to Black Stars camp for pre-AFCON 2021

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Four foreign-based players have reported to Ghana’s senior national team's training camp in Doha, Qatar ahead of the start of the African Cup of Nations 2021.



The players who recently reported to camp are Strasburg defender Alexander Djiku, St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Shenzen midfielder Mubarak Wakaso and Daniel Kofi-Kyere of FC St. Pauli



The Black Stars opened camp in Doha last week with 4 out of 5 home-based players.



The local-based players included Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak, David Abagna from RTU, Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Dreams FC star Fatawu Issahaku.



Currently, there are 8 players in camp in Doha.



Despite playing in the Qatar league, Captain Andre Ayew is yet to report to training as he played a game over the weekend netting a brace.



One of the home-based players Philemon Baffour is also yet to report to training as he travelled out of the country a day before the team left the shores of Ghana. The Dreams FC player is currently in Portugal to sign a deal with a club.



Coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to have 28 players in camp for the next couple of days despite naming 30 players in the squad.



Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus remains a doubt for the AFCON tournament since he is yet to recover from injury.



For AS Roma teenager, Felix Afena Gyan, his agents are yet to confirm if the player will make it for the tournament after sighting issues of player growth.



