Four ex-Black Stars players who became pastors after retirement

Athletes, particularly football players, are widely regarded as wild characters both on and off the field, while others regard them as personalities who are less concerned with their spiritual lives.



After retirement, some footballers add to the narrative by confessing to the wild lifestyle they led during their prime.



Therefore, when they hang up their boots, many of them begin to work on their spiritual lives.



Many footballers have become pastors while searching for their spiritual identity, but GhanaWeb focuses on some Ghanaian footballers who became pastors after retiring.



Rev Kofi Pare



The former Asante Kotoko player achieved a great deal for both club and country during his career. He twice won the AFCON and numerous trophies for Kotoko, including the CAF Champions League.



After hanging up his boots, Kofi Pare has become a pastor and has dedicated himself to his pastoral work.



Rev Osei Kofi



Reverend Osei Kofi was Pare's teammate at both Kotoko and Black Stars. He is best remembered for the 1965 AFCON where he stormed the tournament.



Following his retirement, he gave his life to Christ and is now a reverend.



Amakwaah Mireku



Amankwaah Mireku, a Hearts of Oak legend, was a member of the club's greatest squad in history, the "64 Battalions."



They conquered Africa in the early 2000s. After giving his life to Christ and beginning his coaching career, Amankwah MIreku is now a pastor and a coach.



Charles Taylor



Former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars forward, Charles Taylor, confirmed to Kasapa FM that accepting God into his life will purify him from some 'juju' acts he was involved in during his career.



“There are instances where we are asked to bath with certain concoctions, smear ointments and other ridiculous substances on our bodies. Trust me if you don’t do it you will not play,” he told Accra-based Kasapa FM.



He further made a revelation about how his teammate, George Owu was almost dropped after declining to partake in the club's spiritual routines.



“Let me tell you when I was in Kumasi, George Owu refused to partake in one of those activities before a game because he felt it was against his faith so the coach decided to drop him until he gave in."



"Look I am not saying you cannot play football and follow God but if you want to worship him really well then you cannot do it and play football in Ghana."



In 2015, Taylor was ordained as a pastor by the leader of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi.







