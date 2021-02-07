Four coaches shortlisted for NASCO Coach of the Month Award for January

Sports News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

The nominees for player of the month

Four players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco Player of the Month award for the month of January.



The winner of the 2020/21 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for January award will be announced on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.



Winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.



The nominated players are:



Diawusie Taylor:

The leading marksman scored his 9th goal of the season in the epic clash between his side Karela FC and Medeama SC at the Anyinase CAM park on Day 11 of the season. Taylor is poised to continue his impressive scoring prowess and help his side maintain their lead on top of the league log. In the month of January, Taylor scored a total of five goals with a brace in the game against Berekum Chelsea and a goal each against Elmina Sharks and Medeama. He also assisted his team mates twice in the month as he won one MVP award.



Daniel Lomotey:

Lomotey may not be in the GPL any longer after completing a move to Algerian side ES Setif but the former WAFA forward left a mark in the league in the month of January. After scoring four goals in their match against four goals in their Week 9 game against Medeama, the prolific goalscorer also scored for the Academy side when they hosted Asante Kotoko on Day 9. He also won the NASCO player of the match award in the game against Medeama.



Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye

Quaye has been a very key player for Great Olympics this season. In the month of January, he helped his side secure 2 wins, one draw with two defeats coming their way. He scored four goals for the Dade boys and helped his side record important wins in the month.



James Bissiu

The experienced Elmina Sharks midfielder scored three goals for Elmina Sharks in the month of January. His impressive performance also saw him win the Nasco Player of the match award twice