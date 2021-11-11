Four captivating facts you should know about the GPL

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Intruiging facts about captains in the GPL



• The 21/22 GPL have no striker as captain of a team



• GPLWK3 commence on Friday



The 2021/2021 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season has got off to an exciting start and there are some facts about skippers that make this term more intriguing.



King Faisal have ended Aduana's five years home invisibility, Asante Kotoko have recorded two consecutive late victories, and defending champions Hearts of Oak's two straight draws have been the talking point after two matches into the new season.



However, here are four fascinating facts about captains in the country's first-tier division complied by Sports Journalist Mohammed Shaban.



78 percent of the team captains are defenders



The Ghana Premier League is an 18-team league. Hence, 78 percent means 14 out of the 18 clubs all have defenders wearing the team's armband.



The list includes,



1. Asante Kotoko SC- Abdul Ismail Ganiyu

2. Dreams FC- Abdul Jalilu

3. Hearts of Oak- Fatawu Mohammed

4. Karela United- Kwadwo Addae

5. Ashanti Gold- Richard Osei Agyemang

6. WAFA SC- Konady Yiadom

7. Great Olympics- Jamaldeen Haruna

8. Bibiani Gold Stars FC- Yakubu Haqq

9. Accra Lions FC- Richmond Tetteh Ankah

10. Berekum Chelsea- Jackson Owusu

11. Elmina Sharks FC- Ismael Mohammed

12. King Faisal FC- Richard Akrofi

13. Eleven Wonders FC- Simms Kwayie

14. Bechem United- Kofi Abgesimah





17 percent of the team captains are midfielders



After finding out the percentage for defenders, you must have asked for that of midfielders? Among the 18 cubs, only 3 have midfielders as their captains, which amounts to 17 percent.



The list:



1. Medeama SC- Joseph Tetteh Zutah

2. Real Tamale United- Mohammed Sadat

3. Legon Cities- Francis Addo



5% of the teams have goalkeepers as captains



The 5 percent here means one club have a goalkeeper as captain out of the remaining 18 teams. Thus, only Aduana Stars have a shot-stopper as skipper in the shape of Joseph Addo.



No striker is a captain in the league



Definitely, with the reduction in the percentage, it was obvious that none of the clubs have a striker as the leader of the team.



The league enters matchday three with Biabini Gold Stars and Asante Kotoko beginning the game week at the Dun's Park on Friday.



