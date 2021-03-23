Four South African players to be ruled out of Ghana game - Coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Molefi Ntseki's Bafana Bafana squad appears to have survived a FIFA circular that decimated teams across the continent for the final two rounds of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.



Percy Tau of Brighton and Hove Albion, is among those expected. The other players are Thibang Phete, Luther Singh, and Lyle Foster from Portugal, as well as Siyanda Xulu from Israel.



Following a FIFA circular on COVID-19, clubs are not expected to release players if a “mandatory period of quarantine or self-isolation of at least five days upon arrival,”



“We selected the team seven days before the squad announcement [on March 4],” Ntseki told TimesLIVE on Thursday. “So in those seven days I spoke to all the overseas-based players just to find out their situations‚ and some not playing‚ and why they were not playing.



“I did that research in terms of their availability‚ and they were all positive. But I think what has made life very difficult was for Fifa to appear to be protective of Uefa [European FAs].”



“Percy Tau will be coming – we got confirmation yesterday [Wednesday] from the club‚ and they also asked for the GPS scores of the training sessions and loading for the player‚” Ntseki said.



