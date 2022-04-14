Four Nigeria coaches who lost their jobs after losing to Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Losing to Ghana has become a bad omen for Super Eagle's coaches in the past 15 years.



The Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) has axed four coaches within the period, right after a defeat to their West African rivals.



At the moment, facing Ghana as a Super Eagles head coach is now a destiny decider.



Here are four Nigeria coaches who were sacked after losing to Ghana



Augustine Eguavoen



Augustine Eguavoen became the first victim in 2007 when he lost 4-1 to Ghana in Brentford.



Nigeria had gone 15 matches without a defeat to Ghana but the Black Stars crushed the record with a hammering win in the international friendly that took place 15 years ago in the UK.



Eguavoen could not escape the sack after letting the record slip through his hands.



Berti Vogts



German trainer, Berti Vogts, replaced Eguavoen and led the team to the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana.



Vogt's Eagles faced the host nation in the quarter-finals, losing 2-1. A second consecutive defeat to Ghana in two years.



The German right after the loss tendered his resignation and left the job.



Shuaibu Amodu



Two years later, the two West African rivals met again at the AFCON in Angola.



This time, a local coach, late Shuaibu Amodu, led the Super Eagles in the semi-final clash.



Asamoah Gyan did the damage as Ghana narrowly skipped past Nigeria, winning 1-0 to qualify for the finals.



Amodu who took over from Vogts was shown the exit after overseeing Nigeria's third consecutive defeat to Ghana.



Eguavoen



After 12 years of not facing each other, Ghana went head to head with Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.



The man who started the trend, Augustine Eguavoen, was in the helms of affairs.



Lo and behold, the Black Stars eliminated Nigeria based on the away goal rule, drawing 0-0 in Kumasi and 1-1 in Abuja, extending their unbeaten run to 5 matches.



Although Eguavoen did not lose any of the games, failing to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Ghana, who had come from a backdrop of shambolic performance at the 2022 AFCON is a defeat in the eyes of the NFF.



Therefore, the technical director who was acting as a caretaker coach was relieved of his interim duties.