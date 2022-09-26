Four Nicaragua players that Ghana must be worried about

Sports News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Nicaragua will go head-to-head with Ghana in an international friendly at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco on September 27, 2022.



This will be the first meeting between the two countries and the Nicaraguans will be feeling confident about winning the tie.



Unlike the Black Stars who have a decent squad, Nicaragua do not. The North Americans are minnows in football and it's no surprise they do not have big names in their squad.



However, they have a few names that Black Stars should be worried about.



Here are four Nicaragua players to watch



Ariagner Smith



Ariagner Smith is a striker who plays for FK Spartaks in the Latvia top-tier league.



The 23-year-old made his debut in 2017 and have played 7 games for the national team, scoring 3 goals.



He is one of the names tipped to replace the country's reliable forward Josué Quijano.



Brayan López



Sporting San José midfielder, Brayan Lopez is one of the new faces but experienced players in the team.



Lopez,32, initially played for Costa Rica before switching nationality to represent Nicaragua. He completed his nationality switch in 2021 and has since won five caps.



Matias Belli Moldskred



Matias Belli Moldskred plays for Sandnes Ulf in Norway. Despite making his debut in 2021, he has been named as one of the deputy captains of the team.



Moldskred was born in Spain to a Norwegian father and a Nicaraguan mother. He pledged his allegiance to Nicaragua and has made 9 appearances, scoring 3 goals.



Josué Quijano



Real Estelí right back, Josué Quijano is the most capped Nicaraguan player in history with 79 appearances. He made his debut in 2011.



