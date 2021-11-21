You are here: HomeSports2021 11 21Article 1406344

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Four Hasaacas Ladies stars named in 2021 CAF Women's Champions League Best XI

Hasaacas Ladies FC

Hasaacas Ladies dominated the 2021 CAF Women's Champions League Best XI with four players despite missing out on the trophy.

Captain Janet Egyir was a stalwart at the back throughout the tournament and was paired with Mamelodi Sundowns' Nhlapho.

Perpetual Agyekum was the best left-back at the tournament which was played in Egypt.

The tournament's top scorer and MVP Evelyn Badu was named in a three-woman midfield that had ASFAR Club duo Dahmos and Ghizlane.

Striker Doris Boaduwaa was also picked in a three-woman attack alongside Mssoudy and Tagnaout- all of ASFAR.

Hasaacas Ladies were beaten 2-0 by Sundowns in the final played on Friday, 19 November 2021.

