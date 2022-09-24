Four Golfers, one official jet off to Egypt for All Africa Team Championship.

Golf News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: Ghana Golf Association (GGA)

The Ghana National Men's Amateur Golf Team have emplaned to Egypt today 24th September 2022, to take part in the upcoming All Africa Team Championship.



The team is led by the Ghana Golf Association President Mr Mike Aggrey comprises Yaw Tinkorang Yeboah ( Team Captain), Yao Degbe ( the current golfer of the year) both from Achimota Golf Club, Kofi Yeboah and Christian Mbi representing the country from the Tafo Golf Club. The crack squad are all scratch players and are determined to make Ghana proud.



In all, 23 countries across the African continent have registered to take part in the tournament at the El Ghouna Golf club in Egypt, from the 27th to 30th of September.



With Ghana's previous participation in such tournaments in the Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe 2017 and Mauritius 2019, team Ghana is experienced enough and poised to make its mark having been camping and training for the past 3 months.



The Ghanaian team appreciates sponsorship from GN Reinsurance, KEK Insurance Brokers, Star Assurance, Millennium Insurance, Activa International Insurance, Appah Electricals, Apakan Securities and the Ghana Olympic Committee with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The team will be away for a week.