Four Ghanaian officials handed roles in CAF Club competitions

Sports News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Four Ghanaian Officials have been handed roles in upcoming CAF Club Competition games scheduled for next month.



Deputy GFA General Secretary Alex Asante has been appointed as General Coordinator for the CAF Champions League match between Zamalek FC (Egypt) and Atletico Petroles (Angola) scheduled for February 12, 2022 at the Cairo International Stadium.



Referee Daniel Laryea will also officiate the Champions League match between Wydad AC (Morocco) and GD Sagrada Esperanca (Angola) at the Casablanca -Complexe Mohammed V on February 11, 2022. He will be assisted by compatriot Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong.



GFA Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong who is currently an Assistant General Coordinator at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, has been named as General Coordinator for the CAF Confederations Cup match between Al Ittihad (Libya) and Orlando Pirates (South Africa) at the Matyrs of Benina Stadium on February 20, 2022.



