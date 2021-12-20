Four Ghanaian footballers to have suffered racial abuse

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

VFK Osnabruk player, Aron Opoku is themost recent Ghanaian footballer suffer racial abuse during a game.



Opoku was racially insulted during in a German third tier league match between Osnabruk and MVS Duisburg on December 19,2021.



The match occurred 33 minutes into the game, Aaron Opoku's teammates abounded the match as a result.



Here are four Ghanaian footballers who have suffered racism attacks



Sulley Muntari



In 2017, Sulley Muntari was subjected to racist insults while playing for Pescara in an Italian serie A game against Cagliari Calcio.



The Ghanaian complained to the referee Daniele Minelli who shown Muntari a yellow card for decent



The former Inter Milan and AC Milan star then walked off the pitch and slapped his arm indicating he is proud of his colour.



While entering the tunnel Muntari took off his shirt and gifted it to a child among the Cagliari fans





Kevin Prince Boateng



Kevin Prince Boateng, Sulley Muntari, M'Baye Niang and Urby Emanuelson were racially abused in AC Milan’s preseason friendly against Pro Patria in 2012.



Boateng angrily grabbed the ball and blasted it into the stands. He exited the pitch and all his Milan team mates follow suit in solitary.



Alfred Duncan



Alfred Duncan was racially abused during a post match interview after his side Fiorentina had lost to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in October, 2021.



A Lazio fan shouted at him ‘Negro m****a!”. The media did turn blind eye until the fan was identified and got published by Lazio.



The club suspended him from attending the Olimpico for life.



Solomon Opoku



In 2008, Solomon Opoku, a Ghanaian player on trial with Serbian first division club Borac Cacak was attacked by fans shouting racist insults after a league match in 2008.



According to daily Sport he attacked by 10 people. Six people were arrested, of whom four have been charged with ethnic and racial offences



"I was on my way back to the hotel with two friends when I felt a thumping blow to the back of my head," the then 20-year-old told the newspaper.



"I thought it was a prank but when I turned round I realised it was a group of Borac fans, who started kicking me and shouting that they hate blacks," he said.



"My friends picked me up and a policeman also came along, they protected me and took me to hospital. I just want to go home as soon as possible."