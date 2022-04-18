Forward Bernard Tekpetey bags a brace, set up another in Ludogorets big home win

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey scored twice and assisted another to propel PFC Ludogorets Razgrad to resounding victory in the Bulgarian Parva Liga.



Ludogorets stretched their lead at the summit of the league as they mauled Slavia Sofia by a 4-1 scoreline on Sunday night at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad.



The hosts got their noses in front as early as the 14th minute after defender Gjoko Zajkov put the ball into his own net.



Tekpetey doubled the advantage for Ludogorets two minutes later having connected a pass from Slovenian defender Zan Karnicnik.



The 24-year-old former Black Stars player turned the provider this time as he set up Argentinian forward Matias Tissera to increase the advantage.



Tekpetey got his second goal of the night nine minutes after the break to increase the tally for the home side. Brazilian forward Rick Jhonatan assisted the Ghanaian.



The visitors got their consolation in 11 minutes from full-time through Spanish midfielder Jon Bakero.



Ludogorets are close to clinching the Bulgarian Parva Liga title after Saturday's victory as CSKA Sofia were held by Levski Sofia in the city derby.



Tekpetey has now scored 9 goals and assisted 5 others in 20 appearances for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top division this season.