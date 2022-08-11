Fortuna's Nana Ampomah returns to first team training

Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On Tuesday morning Nana Ampomah took part in Fortuna's first team training, he was partly integrated into the team's intense training session.



Coach Daniel Thioune in an interview with the journalists said the training sessions were very important.



"I attach great importance to that," he told the journalists.



On Tuesday morning the first unit trained and another unit on the program came in the afternoon to train.



Another appointment was finalized by The Fortunes: a fitting was held at the Arena Sports Park for a team from metropolitan partner Breuninger, who had long served as the F95 pros' go-to clothing source. In order to seem well-equipped for future official events, Rouwen Hennings and Co. measured the players.



Last season the former Waasland-Beveren player made 13 appearances for Royal Antwerp on loan and scored one goal.