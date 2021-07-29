Forson Amankwah debuts for Red Bull Salzburg in pre-season friendly win over Atletico Madrid

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Teenage midfielder Forson Amankwah played his first match for Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly.



The 18-year-old had a cameo as the Austrian champions recorded a 1-0 win at the Red Bull Arena.



Amankwah was introduced in the 89th minute when he replaced Noah Okafor.



The former WAFA player hugely impressed new Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle when he was in charge of FC Liefering last season.



Amankwah's meteoric rise is being monitored by the 33-year-old German trainer who could give him more playing opportunities at Salzburg.



He joined the club in February and scored three goals in ten appearances.