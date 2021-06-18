Forsberg and Schick score to put Sweden and Czech Republic on brink of qualification

Sports News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Patrik Schick scored his third goal of Euro 2020, although in controversial circumstances, as the Czech Republic drew 1-1 with Croatia in Group D.



The Czech Republic striker has taken the lead in the race for the Golden Boot after firing home from the penalty spot (37), but it came after the first real moment of VAR controversy we have seen at the tournament.



Returning centre-back Dejan Lovren was penalised for inadvertently catching Schick in the face as the pair jumped during a Czech Republic corner. VAR intervened and after a check of the pitchside monitor, referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande awarded the penalty.



But Croatia hit back almost immediately after half-time after a wonderful solo effort from Ivan Perisic. Both sides had chances as the half wore on, with Nikola Vlasic missing the best chance to win it when he skied an effort across the face of goal.



The point apiece means qualification from Group D remains wide open.



In the first game of the day Emil Forsberg's late penalty put Sweden in a strong position to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a 1-0 win over Slovakia in St Petersburg.



After a poor first half, the worst 45 minutes of play in the tournament so far, Sweden upped the ante in the second half as Martin Dubravka made a superb stop from Ludwig Augustinsson's header.



Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka then gave away a penalty, fouling substitute Robin Quaison in the box, allowing Forsberg to step up and score (77).





