Former stars mourn Abu Imoro at final funeral on Sunday

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The final funeral rites (Adua) for the former Black Stars player, Abu Imoro, was on Sunday held at Accra New Town.



The Muslim community recited the Qur’an and offered prayers for Allah to have mercy on his soul and other departed ones.



They also prayed for Allah’s guidance for the family and for the nation.



The late Abu Imoro, nicknamed ‘Tigana’ after a French soccer legend (JeanTigana), for his football exploits, died on admission at the Achimota Hospital on June 28 and the remains were interred the next day at the Achimota cemetery.



Former Black Stars goalie Abukari Damba, who played alongside the late Abu Imoro at Real Tamale United (RTU) described him as a legend who would never be forgotten for his football talent that drew a crowd to the stadia.



He praised Tony Baffoe for mobilising resources from other footballers for the rehabilitation and medical bills of the late RTU and Great Olympics player, who went into drugs and got his football career cut short.



A younger brother of the late Abu Imoro, Warrant Officer (retd) Alhaji Iddrisu Imoro told the Times Sports that “Abu Imoro’s death is a freedom to his soul,” and prayed that no one should go through that experience.



Also at the funeral were members of the retired footballers, including President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) Tony Baffoe and Coach Kasim Mingle of Bechem FC.



Other retired footballers at the funeral were Tanko Ayuba, Ollabode Williams, George Lamptey, Samuel Tetteh, Pappoe Allotey, and Laryea Clottey.



They contributed various sums of money to the family.



The Ayawaso North Municipal Chief Executive Akhaji Muhammed Zakari Aminu donated GH¢1,000 to the family and another GH¢100 for the Imams.



Also present was Mr. Adeka, owner of Great Farco Football Club where Abu Imoro and Abedi Pele started their football career and shot to fame.



The late Abu Imoro died in his late 50s. He was a Sisila by tribe and hailed from Dindee in the Lambussie-Karni District of the Upper West Region.



He was born and grew up in Accra where he took to football, having played for Anokye club at Accra New Town before he joined Great Farcos FC in the late 70s.



He got a scholarship to attend Ghana Secondary School (‘GHANASCO) where he played football for the school team and the RTU alongside Abedi Pele, Abukari Damba, Mohammed Choo, and others in the early 80s.



He relocated back to Accra to play for Great Olympics and also featured for the Black Meteors and later the Black Stars. He also had a stint with a professional club in La Cote d’Ivoire.



The late Abu Imoro left behind a wife Hajia Fuseina and a daughter Hawa Zeenat Moro Abubakari.