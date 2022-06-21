Former president Kufuor gives Kotoko winning tips ahead of CAF Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has advised Asante Kotoko to be focused on their CAF Champions League next season.



The former Chief Executive Officer of the club congratulated the Reds on their league triumph after they paid a courtesy call on him.



Speaking during the meeting, Kufour entreated the team to translate their performance in the League into their African campaign.



“I congratulate you for winning the league, I'm urging you to do well in Africa as you did in winning the Ghana Premier League,” he said.



He further advised the Porcupines to stay united in order to deliver in the competition.



“The team must always stay focused and united if they want to achieve success," he added.



The Porcupines will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League(GPL).



Their last appearance in the CAF elite club competition ended in a second-round exit after a defeat to Al Hilal Omdurman in 2020.





