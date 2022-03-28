Former lawmaker tells John Dumelo to walk halfway and go back

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

As Ghana drew 0-0 against Nigeria's Super Eagles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup first leg playoff on Friday night, Shehu Sani, a former politician, urged Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, to walk halfway, some 245 kilometers.



On Saturday morning, Sani stated this via his Twitter feed.



According to the Daily Post, Dumelo stated before to the World Cup playoff that if the Super Eagles defeated the Black Stars in Kumasi, he would walk barefoot from Accra, Ghana to Lagos, Nigeria.



“There’s no way Nigeria will win today’s match. If they do, I John Setor Dumelo will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head,” Dumelo wrote on Instagram.



In a sharp reply on Saturday morning Shehu Sani said:



“Since the Super Eagles and the Black Stars ended in a draw, the Ghanaian actor should just trek halfway between Accra and Lagos and go back, about 245Km,” he tweeted.



