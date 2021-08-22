You are here: HomeSports2021 08 22Article 1338721

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey on target in Algeria

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Daniel Lomotey [in black and white jersey] Ghana international Daniel Lomotey [in black and white jersey]

Ghanaian striker Daniel Lomotey registered his second goal for ES Setif in the Algerian top-flight on Saturday evening.

Lomotey scored the second goal in Setif's 2-0 victory over JSM Skikda in the penultimate matchday of the league.

Akram Djahnit opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime as Setif headed into the break with a deserved lead.

They returned with the same energy and dominated possession that saw them create decent chances, one of which was converted by Lomotey.

The former WAFA talisman who scored eight goals in the Ghana Premier League before his transfer to Algeria was withdrawn after 76 minutes.

Setif have already booked their place in next season's CAF Champions League.

News

Some of these cases have been cleared with others still at various stages of investigation

5 big corruption scandals that have rocked Akufo-Addo’s government

Business

File photo of an oil rig

Failure to decommission Saltpond oilfield could lead to environmental disaster - IMANI Africa

Entertainment

Ghanaian actor cum TV presenter Akrobeto and his son, Kyiri Boadi

Social media users react to striking resemblance between Akrobeto and his son

Africa

'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabagina (C) in the pink inmate's uniform/Credit: Africanews

Rwanda deports Belgian lawyer representing Paul Rusesabagina

Opinions

Mawuli Zogbenu

Useless Column: 'She wanted padlock'