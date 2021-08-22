Former WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey on target in Algeria

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Daniel Lomotey registered his second goal for ES Setif in the Algerian top-flight on Saturday evening.



Lomotey scored the second goal in Setif's 2-0 victory over JSM Skikda in the penultimate matchday of the league.



Akram Djahnit opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime as Setif headed into the break with a deserved lead.



They returned with the same energy and dominated possession that saw them create decent chances, one of which was converted by Lomotey.



The former WAFA talisman who scored eight goals in the Ghana Premier League before his transfer to Algeria was withdrawn after 76 minutes.



Setif have already booked their place in next season's CAF Champions League.