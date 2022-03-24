Former WAFA And Asante Kotoko Gaffer Appointed As New Cheetah FC Head Coach

Sports News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: Dickson Boadi

Kasoa based division club Cheetah FC have appointed Raphael Patron Akakpo as head coach of the club. He joins the Predators family on a two-year deal.



The former WAFA and Asante Kotoko assistant coach, have been brought in to help develop the numerous young talents the club has.



"We're delighted to announce Raphael Patron Akakpo as our new Head Coach."



Before his appointment, Akakpo was the assistant coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko from 2017 – 2021, assistant coach, National U-23 (Black Meteors) 2019 – 2021, and assistant coach, West Africa Football (WAFA) 2013 – 2017. With WAFA, they were the runners up in the 2016 – 2017 Ghana premier league season and whiles with Kotoko, they won the 2019 Normalization Committee Tournament



Akakpo Patron as a player played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko (1991-1994), GHAPOHA FC (1995), Tero Sasanna FC in Thailand (1996), Brunei FC in Malaysian League (1997 – 1999) and Liberty Professionals (2000 – 2001). He has 20 caps for the Togo national team.



He has worked with coaches such as John Kila- Netherlands, Klavs Rasmussen- Denmark, Steve Pollack- England, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin - Ghana, C. K Akunnor -Ghana, Zacharriason - Norway, Maxwell Konadu - Ghana, and Mariano Barreto -Portugal.